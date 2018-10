Hoover Dam was illuminated in purple Monday night to promote domestic violence awareness.

As seen from the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, the Hoover Dam is lit up with purple to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In an event spearheaded by Safenest, Nevada’s largest domestic violence nonprofit, the dam was lit using purple gels on the baselights.

The display was meant to honor thousands of survivors, victims and families who have been affected this epidemic as Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end.