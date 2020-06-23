110°F
Impairment suspected in fatal hit-and-run near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2020 - 6:36 am
 
Updated June 23, 2020 - 4:35 pm

Police have arrested a person in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in a parking lot near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the parking lot at 1729 E. Charleston Blvd., a shopping plaza near Fremont Street, after a vehicle on private property struck a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

After reviewing video and speaking to witnesses, police said the driver of a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis drove onto the sidewalk while attempting to park and struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

The driver was arrested nearby and showed signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff reporter Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

