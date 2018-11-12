Incapacitated Las Vegas air traffic controller no longer with FAA

An air traffic controller who became incapacitated while on duty at the McCarran International Airport tower last week is no longer employed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

An air traffic controller who became incapacitated while on duty at the McCarran International Airport tower last week is no longer employed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A representative of the agency didn’t say Monday whether the controller resigned or was fired nor whether its investigation of the incident has been concluded, citing privacy concerns.

The FAA said Friday there were no safety events or losses of required separation between aircraft during the incident between 11:09 and 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, when the female controller began slurring words, gave incoherent commands to pilots, began coughing, then went silent.

FAA officials declined comment on whether they believed the controller suffered a medical emergency, but paramedics were dispatched to the tower when the incident was reported Wednesday.

The incident got the attention of Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., a member of the House subcommittee on aviation, who said she was briefed about the matter and called it “deeply disturbing.”

