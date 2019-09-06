103°F
KNPR CEO Flo Rogers steps down as station faces financial issues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 1:30 pm
 

Nevada Public Radio CEO Florence “Flo” Rogers stepped down Friday after the radio station’s board of directors cited plans to deeply cut operating costs.

The National Public Radio member station is facing “severe cash flow issues” and is working with attorneys and advisors to navigate the situation, according to a statement from KNPR’s board of directors.

Rogers, who has been with the station for nearly two decades, will be succeeded by former board of directors’ chair Jerry Nadal, who will serve as interim CEO. Until Nadal starts his post Sept. 23, the board treasurer will oversee KNPR’s financial operations while the board governance committee chair will oversee its business management.

Plans are in place to restructure the organization and execute major cost-cutting efforts.

The board of directors said it is “reviewing and analyzing every operational expense and eliminating all such expenses that are not absolutely essential to ensure continued operations.”

The four-person team at its Reno station has been laid off. The station, NV89, will remotely broadcast its KNPR program schedule.

The board is also exploring a sale of its Northern Nevada and Utah assets.

Rogers, a native of England who became a U.S. citizen in 2007, joined Nevada Public Radio in 2001 as director of programming. She succeeded founder Lamar Marchese as general manager in 2007.

She received her bachelor’s at Coventry Polytechnic, now Coventry University, followed by a masters at San Diego State University. Rogers has worked in the media field for more than 25 years including stints at KPBS San Diego and KRPS in Kansas.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

