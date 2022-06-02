90°F
Las Vegas Aces construction site accident leaves 5 hospitalized, officials say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2022 - 5:26 pm
 
(MGM Resorts)
(MGM Resorts)

Five people were hospitalized Friday following an industrial accident at the construction site of a Las Vegas Aces facility in Henderson, officials said Wednesday.

The accident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near Raiders Way and Executive Terminal Drive, Henderson spokeswoman Madeleine Skains said.

Firefighters and a “technical” rescue team responded, and five people were hospitalized in “various conditions,” she said.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration dispatched investigators to the scene, agency spokeswoman Teri Williams wrote in an email.

The investigation is ongoing, Williams said Wednesday.

The Aces organization could not be reached for comment.

Team owner Mark Davis said last year that he was building the WNBA franchise a 50,000-square-foot practice facility in Henderson to house offices, a training room and lockers.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

