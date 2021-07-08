89°F
News

Las Vegas apartment complex damaged by fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2021 - 5:10 am
 
A fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building at 6666 W. Washington Ave. Wednesday ni ...
A fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building at 6666 W. Washington Ave. Wednesday night. Photo from LVFD.

A two-alarm fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday evening.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said at 8:09 p.m. firefighters were called to the Accent on Rainbow apartments, 6666 W. Washington Ave., near Rainbow Boulevard. They found a fast-moving fire spreading into the attic of a two-story apartment building.

“Several people were fighting the fire using over 20 fire extinguishers,” Szymanski said in a press release. “When firefighters arrived flames were running up the outside wall of a two-story wood frame apartment building with 16 apartment units. The fire was burning into the attic of the building producing a thick smoke.”

It took about 30 minutes to put the fire out. Eight apartments were damaged by both water and fire. A damage estimate was placed at $150,000.

It is believed the fire started outside the building next to a wall. A pile of pine needles were found near where the fire started, but the exact cause wasn’t determined.

The American Red Cross was assisting those displaced by the fire.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

