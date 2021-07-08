Las Vegas apartment complex damaged by fire

A two-alarm fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building at 6666 W. Washington Ave. Wednesday night. Photo from LVFD.

A two-alarm fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday evening.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said at 8:09 p.m. firefighters were called to the Accent on Rainbow apartments, 6666 W. Washington Ave., near Rainbow Boulevard. They found a fast-moving fire spreading into the attic of a two-story apartment building.

“Several people were fighting the fire using over 20 fire extinguishers,” Szymanski said in a press release. “When firefighters arrived flames were running up the outside wall of a two-story wood frame apartment building with 16 apartment units. The fire was burning into the attic of the building producing a thick smoke.”

It took about 30 minutes to put the fire out. Eight apartments were damaged by both water and fire. A damage estimate was placed at $150,000.

It is believed the fire started outside the building next to a wall. A pile of pine needles were found near where the fire started, but the exact cause wasn’t determined.

The American Red Cross was assisting those displaced by the fire.

