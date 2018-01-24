Man, 66, dies in moped-truck crash in central Las Vegas

A 66-year-old moped rider died Wednesday afternoon after crashing with a box truck in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department urged motorists to avoid the intersection of Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard while they investigated the crash involving a moped and a truck. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 66-year-old moped rider died Wednesday afternoon after crashing with a box truck in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the moped hit the box truck’s left side about 2:10 p.m. on Valley View Boulevard north of Alta Drive.

Police said the truck was driving north on Valley View and was crossing the intersection with Alta. The man riding the moped left a private drive north of the intersection and headed east across Valley View. After passing the southbound lanes, the moped hit the truck in the left lane on northbound Valley View.

The impact threw the rider to the road, and the truck stopped north of the crash site.

The rider died at the scene, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the rider’s identity once his family is notified.

The 40-year-old truck driver reported the crash to police. He was uninjured.

The crash was the second traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Valley View was closed at Alta but has since opened.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

S Valley View Blvd Alta Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89153