Man arrested in Oklahoma bank bomb plot

Reuters
August 14, 2017 - 9:24 am
 

An Oklahoma man attempted to detonate what he believed was a 1,000-pound bomb outside a bank building in Oklahoma City as part of an anti-government plot, according to a criminal complaint.

Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, was arrested by the FBI after an undercover agent posed as a co-conspirator and agreed to help him build the explosive. Varnell had initially planned to bomb the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., in a manner similar to the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City, that killed 168 people, according to the complaint.

 

