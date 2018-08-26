Man missing from group home near Windmill, Las Vegas Boulevard South

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 80-year-old man with dementia last seen Wednesday in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Leroy Carns

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 80-year-old man with dementia last seen Wednesday in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Leroy “Tom” Carns was last seen Wednesday around 9 p.m. near East Windmill Lane and South Las Vegas Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He went missing from a group home nearby at East Robindale Road and Bermuda Road.

Carns was wearing a blue shirt, ivory slacks and tan sandals. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair. Carns has dementia and may need medical attention, police said.

He typically stumbles when he walks and may talk about traveling to the Seattle, Washington, area.

Police asked hospitals to check their registries for Carns and notify Metro if he’s located.

Anyone with information about Carns or his whereabouts are asked to contact Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907, or through email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.