Man reported missing in northwest Las Vegas Valley is found

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2020 - 11:38 am
 

A 27-year-old man who was reported missing Monday night has since been found, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday asked for the public’s help finding David Beese, who had last been seen about 10 p.m. Monday near the 9600 block of Boylagh Avenue in the northwest valley. Police on Wednesday morning said Beese had been found.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

