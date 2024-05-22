91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
News

Mariachis, flame-swallower fight in Mexico

In this image taken from video provided by Jorge Toscano, a flame-swallower, right, and a group ...
In this image taken from video provided by Jorge Toscano, a flame-swallower, right, and a group of guitar-toting mariachis fight, Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Morelia, Mexico. (Jorge Toscano via AP)
More Stories
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Lab ...
Biden administration canceling student loans for another 160,000 borrowers
A black bear wanders along Canyon Road on Wednesday March 25, 2020, in Arcadia, California. (Ir ...
Black bear hit by car found with paws cut off
FILE - Hunter Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Marc ...
Judge agrees to delay Hunter Biden’s tax trial to September
Palestinians watch as a ship transporting international humanitarian aid docks at the U.S.-buil ...
Crowds intercept almost all aid sent over US-built pier in Gaza
By The Associated Press
May 22, 2024 - 3:17 pm
 

MORELIA, Mexico — Mexico’s often violent disputes between street performers reached a new level this week when a group of guitar-toting mariachis attacked a flame-swallower.

What happened next was, perhaps, predictable.

According to security camera footage obtained by The Associated Press, the mariachis in their white jackets at first seemed to be winning, punching the flame-swallower to the ground and kicking him on the sidewalk in front of a taco restaurant named Hell.

The video then shows the mariachis — some with clothing in flames — running away. The flame-swallower had doused them with flammable liquid from a small can and set them alight. The mariachis quickly shed their clothes or extinguished the flames. None returned to the fight.

Because competition for tips in Mexico is so fierce, performers and windshield washers often stake out and defend lucrative street corners. Street vendor groups in Mexico City often square off with cudgels and sometimes guns over territory.

It is not clear how Sunday’s dispute began in the city of Morelia west of the capital. Police said in a statement that nobody was arrested and only the flame-swallower had to be treated at a hospital.

Police said he told them he had argued with the mariachis, who then attacked him.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Volunteers from the ZAKA rescue service remove blood stains from a public bomb shelter on a roa ...
Debunked accounts fuel debate over Oct. 7 sexual violence
By Tia Goldenberg and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Credible evidence has been presented that Hamas committed sexual assault during the Oct. 7 invasion of Israel. But other accounts have been debunked.

The three Irish Government leaders from left, Minister Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Simon Harris and T ...
3 nations say they will recognize a Palestinian state
By Joseph Wilson, Melanie Lidman and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Israel immediately denounced the decisions and recalled its ambassadors from Norway, Ireland and Spain.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Holy Fire ceremony marked amid war’s backdrop
recommend 2
Police break up pro-Palestinian camp on Michigan campus
recommend 3
TikTok sues US over law to ban platform without sale
recommend 4
Biden condemns antisemitism sparked by college protests, Gaza war
recommend 5
US says Rafah offensive would jeopardize cease-fire talks as Biden threatens to halt more Israel aid
recommend 6
British government tries to avert the type of unrest seen on American campuses