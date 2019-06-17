87°F
News

Massive fire destroys business complex in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2019 - 5:49 am
 
Updated June 17, 2019 - 10:09 am

A fire has caused heavy damage to a business office complex in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Clark County Fire Department crews are battling the blaze at The Park at 3900 at 3900 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue. The fire was first reported about 3 a.m.

As of 6:55 a.m., southbound Paradise is closed between East Flamingo Road and Twain. Northbound Paradise is being diverted onto westbound Corporate Drive, according to Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said at a 6 a.m. news conference there was fire burning at the north and south ends of the building.

Earlier, firefighters were inside the building when there was a warning that the roof was going to collapse, Buchanan said. They were able to get out safely.

“The fire was not appear to be directly affecting any operations or traffic on the Strip, however, morning commuters may be delayed in getting to work due to road closures on Paradise,” Gordon said in a text. “Additionally, smoke from the fire may generate calls from concerned citizens on or near the Strip.”

There was no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217.

