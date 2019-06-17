Massive fire destroys business complex in central Las Vegas

A fire has caused heavy damage to a business office complex in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Clark County and Las Vegas fire crews battle a blaze at The Park at 3900 at 3900 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy smoke and flames rise from a fire at at business complex near Paradise Road and East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Heavy smoke from a fire surrounds a business complex near Paradise Road and East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department is battling a fire at at business complex near Paradise Road and East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Clark County Fire Department crews battle a blaze at The Park at 3900 at 3900 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southbound Paradise is closed between Flamingo Road and Twain Avenue as Clark County and Las Vegas fire crews battle a blaze at The Park at 3900 at 3900 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, on Monday, June 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People who have an office at The Park at 3900 at 3900 Paradise Road comfort each other Monday, June 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clark County and Las Vegas fire crews are battling a blaze at the building complex near Paradise and Twain Avenue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman covers her face to protect herself from smoke as she takes a photo at The Park 3900 at 3900 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue., where Clark County and Las Vegas fire crews are battling a blaze on Monday, June 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy smoke is seen as Clark County and Las Vegas fire crews battle a blaze at The Park at 3900 at 3900 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A fire has caused heavy damage to a business office complex in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Clark County Fire Department crews are battling the blaze at The Park at 3900 at 3900 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue. The fire was first reported about 3 a.m.

As of 6:55 a.m., southbound Paradise is closed between East Flamingo Road and Twain. Northbound Paradise is being diverted onto westbound Corporate Drive, according to Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said at a 6 a.m. news conference there was fire burning at the north and south ends of the building.

Earlier, firefighters were inside the building when there was a warning that the roof was going to collapse, Buchanan said. They were able to get out safely.

“The fire was not appear to be directly affecting any operations or traffic on the Strip, however, morning commuters may be delayed in getting to work due to road closures on Paradise,” Gordon said in a text. “Additionally, smoke from the fire may generate calls from concerned citizens on or near the Strip.”

There was no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

