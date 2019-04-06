Rare World War II aircraft to visit Henderson airport

Rare bomber and fighter aircraft from World War II will be on display at the the Henderson Executive Airport next week.

The visit, part of the Collings Foundation’s 110-city “Wings of Freedom Tour” to honor veterans of the war, includes three bombers — the “Nine O Nine” B-17 Flying Fortress; the “Witchcraft,” a B-24 Liberator; and the “Tondelayo” B-24 Mitchell —and a P-51 Mustang fighter named “Toulouse Nuts.”

The B-17 Flying Fortress is one of only nine in flying condition in the United States, while the B-24J Liberator is the sole remaining example of that model flying anywhere in the world, the foundation said.

Both were the backbone of the American effort during the war from 1942 to 1945 and were famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish the mission.

Tickets to tour the planes are priced at $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

The tour also offers the opportunity to fly in the vintage aircraft, with rates varying from $400 a person for a 30-minute flight up to $2,400 for a half hour of flight training where you can actually take the controls.

Reservations and more information are available at 800-568-8924.