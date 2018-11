Veterans and the general public were treated to a free car show and barbecue Saturday in honor of Veterans Day. The event took place at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Veteran volunteers grill hamburgers and hot dogs at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oscar Smith holds his daughter, Elala Smith, 4, in front of a retired North Las Vegas Fire Department fire truck painted pink and covered with signatures to raise breast cancer awareness at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Egon Admann wipes the window of his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is shown at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Egon Admann wipes the window of his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Egon Admann wipes down his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Egon Admann stands by his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The VA Band of Brothers perform at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lennon Shay, 2, from Las Vegas sits in one of the Shrine Flivvers' miniature cars at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Air Force Veteran John A Istle salutes as the National Anthem is sung at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Amelia Shay, 4, and Lennon Shay, 2, from Las Vegas sit in one of the Shrine Flivvers' miniature cars at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Multiple vintage cars line the lot at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A car displays photographs and memorabilia of a World War I veteran at the 4th Annual Veterans Day Car Show and BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System sponsored the event held Saturday — the day before Veterans Day — at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas.

In addition to the car show sponsored by Las Vegas Cruisin’, a barbecue sponsored by the Masonic Service Association, a VA-sponsored health and service fair, a stage show with live music and a fun zone for kids.