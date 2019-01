A 69-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday in Summerlin was found safe, Las Vegas police said.

Barbara Hudson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Barbara Hudson was found Thursday afternoon when an employee at a local business recognized her from a news broadcast, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

“She is in good condition and will be reunited with her family,” the release said.

