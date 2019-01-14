1 dead, 1 hurt in small-plane crash in northwest Arizona

One person was killed and another seriously injured after a small plane crashed Sunday in northwest Arizona, authorities said.

Scene of a plane crash (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

One person was killed and another seriously injured after a small plane crashed Sunday in northwest Arizona, authorities said.

The crash happened about 11:45 a.m., roughly 100 yards from the Mohave County Parks Ranger Station near Kingman, a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office release said. Someone “encountered” a man who reported he was involved in a plane crash, and deputies began investigating, the release said.

Two people, a man and a woman, were inside the plane. The woman was dead at the scene, and the man was hospitalized at Kingman Regional Medical Center in serious condition, the release said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

Further details will be released after the woman’s family has been notified, the release said.

