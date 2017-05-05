ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

1 driver killed in head-on crash in northwest Arizona

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2017 - 11:11 am
 

A two-vehicle collision in northwest Arizona on Thursday left one person dead, the Mohave County sheriff’s office said.

Spokeswoman Trish Carter says a white Suzuki station wagon eastbound on Pierce Ferry Road in the community of Dolan Springs drifted into oncoming traffic around 11 a.m. and struck a Dodge truck.

The driver of the Suzuki, Joe Kent Dobbins, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carter said the driver of the truck, William Frakes, 73, of Dolan Springs, was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with a fractured ankle and facial lacerations.

An autopsy will attempt to determine the cause of death and determine whether Dobbins suffered a medical event prior to the crash, she said.

