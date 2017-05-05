1 driver killed in head-on crash in northwest Arizona

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

A two-vehicle collision in northwest Arizona on Thursday left one person dead, the Mohave County sheriff’s office said.

Spokeswoman Trish Carter says a white Suzuki station wagon eastbound on Pierce Ferry Road in the community of Dolan Springs drifted into oncoming traffic around 11 a.m. and struck a Dodge truck.

The driver of the Suzuki, Joe Kent Dobbins, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carter said the driver of the truck, William Frakes, 73, of Dolan Springs, was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with a fractured ankle and facial lacerations.

An autopsy will attempt to determine the cause of death and determine whether Dobbins suffered a medical event prior to the crash, she said.