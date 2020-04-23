75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town

The Associated Press
April 22, 2020 - 8:25 pm
 

MADILL, Okla. — One person was killed Wednesday when an apparent tornado that damaged at least two businesses tore through Marshall County in southern Oklahoma.

Another damaging storm, also an apparent tornado, swept through a Southeast Texas county, causing widespread damage.

The Oklahoma storm hit Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing widespread damage to the town, including its residential neighborhoods, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

The person’s body was found about a quarter-mile from J&I Manufacturing, a trailer factory about 6 miles (10 kilometers) southwest of Madill, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said. Chaney said he had no other information on the person, but said the suspected twister hit the plant just as its workforce was leaving for the day and caused severe damage.

The storm also hit the Oklahoma Steel and Wire plant, a fence wire manufacturer on the south side of Madill, the county seat of Marshall County and home to about 4,000 residents.

The apparent tornado in Southeast Texas touched down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Houston. The storm rumbled east through Seven Oaks. The storm caused severe damage to homes and other structures, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries, said Carrie Miller, a spokeswoman for Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy.

A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey damage and to confirm whether the storms were tornadoes.

MOST READ
1
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Carolyn Goodman should resign’ after CNN interview
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Carolyn Goodman should resign’ after CNN interview
2
MGM to be ‘operating differently’ upon reopening, CEO says
MGM to be ‘operating differently’ upon reopening, CEO says
3
1 dead in southwest Las Vegas strip mall shootout
1 dead in southwest Las Vegas strip mall shootout
4
Nevada gaming officials detail requirements for casino reopenings
Nevada gaming officials detail requirements for casino reopenings
5
No firm date to start reopening Nevada, governor says
No firm date to start reopening Nevada, governor says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo, a woman picks an embroidery mask at a fashion studio ...
Germany to begin first trial of coronavirus vaccine
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Four F-35A fighter jets fly over the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday, Apri ...
Thunderbirds put on show in Colorado skies
RJ

What’s good for Southern Nevada also plays in Colorado, especially when the Air Force’s Thunderbirds honor America’s latest frontline heroes.

In this Friday, April 17, 2020, photo, medical staff test a supermarket employee who volunteere ...
New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating coronavirus
By Nick Perry The Associated Press

While most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal: eliminating it altogether. And experts believe the country could pull it off.

FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills i ...
Malaria drug shows no benefits in VA virus study
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

Researchers did not track side effects, but noted a hint that hydroxychloroquine might have damaged other organs.

A member of the fire department wearing full protective gear sprays disinfectant from the fire ...
Amid virus warnings, nations and states move to reopen
By Cara Anna, Elena Becatoros and Jan M. Olsen The Associated Press

Countries across Europe and beyond — joined in the U.S. by a cascade of states — moved to reopen amid warnings that acting too quickly could enable the virus to come back.

This July 25, 2014 file photo shows bottles of the sedative midazolam at a hospital pharmacy in ...
Doctors ask states for execution drugs to help COVID-19 patients
By Juan A. Lozano The Associated Press

Secrecy surrounding executions could hinder efforts by a group of medical professionals who are asking the nation’s death penalty states for medications used in lethal injections so that they can go to coronavirus patients who are on ventilators, according to a death penalty expert and a doctor who’s behind the request.

 
South Korea downplays concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

South Korea’s presidential office said Kim appeared to be handling state affairs as usual and that it had no information about rumors regarding his health.