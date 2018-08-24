$10.1M lottery ticket sold at Kingman, Arizona, gas station

A $10.1 million winning lottery ticket was sold at a gas station in Kingman, Arizona.

A $10.1 million winning lottery ticket was sold at a gas station in Kingman, Arizona.

The Pick jackpot was hit at Gas N Grub, 4518 Stockton Hill Road, according to Megan Conner of the Arizona Lottery. The jackpot had been building since January.

The winning numbers, which were drawn Wednesday, are 10, 11, 12, 27, 40, 44.

Buying California, Arizona lottery tickets

For residents in the Las Vegas Valley, the Primm Valley Lotto Store, 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is the closest spot to buy lottery tickets, about 45 miles southwest of the valley.

The next closest is the Arizona Last Stop, about 60 miles to the southeast, near mile marker 30 on U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona.

Gas N Grub, 4518 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona