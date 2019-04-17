2 Ben & Jerry’s flavors recalled over nut labeling issues

Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop (Getty Images)

Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, is voluntarily recalling two ice cream flavors due to undeclared tree nuts.

Select pints of Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey and some bulk containers of Coconut Seven Layer Bar may inadvertently contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list, according to a news release. Both affected products include a “contains walnuts” and a “may contain other tree nuts” label on the back of the pack.

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The limited voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected bulk packages of Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar are sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4. The affected Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey containers are sold in a pint tub (473 mL) with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.

The products were manufactured in the United States and distributed nationwide.

No other container sizes or best by dates of Ben & Jerry’s products — besides these specific bulk containers of Coconut Seven Layer Bar and Chunky Monkey pints — are affected by this voluntary recall, officials said.

The recall was initiated after an undeclared nut was found during the production operation. Unilever has not received any reports of illness associated with this product, but the company is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution. An investigation shows that the issue stemmed from an error from one of its nut suppliers.

Consumers who have purchased containers of the above products with the affected UPC and best by dates should immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer container, and call 833-236-1237 for further information.