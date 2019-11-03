74°F
2 murder suspects escape from California jail, police say

The Associated Press
November 3, 2019 - 12:16 pm
 

MONTEREY, Calif. — Authorities say two murder suspects have escaped from central California’s Monterey County Jail.

The county sheriff’s office says in a tweet that the inmates escaped Sunday morning.

The tweet says Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar were in custody on suspicion of murder and other violent charges.

A call seeking additional details from sheriff’s officials wasn’t immediately returned.

Monterey is a city of about 28,000 people on California’s central coast, 100 miles south of San Francisco.

