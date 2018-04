Two police officers have been shot and critically wounded in an incident at a hardware store in Dallas.

(Thinkstock)

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot store on U.S. 75 in northern Dallas.

A message on the Dallas Police Department Twitter feed said the officers were critically wounded but provided no other details. Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.