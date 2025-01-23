57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

24-year-old Hamas attack survivor will represent Israel at Eurovision

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman walks past an installation, and a mural of portraits of hostages ...
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman walks past an installation, and a mural of portraits of hostages held by Hamas, in Gaza, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, ...
Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Israeli soldiers stand next to an Israeli flag inside a village in southern Lebanon, as seen fo ...
Israeli soldiers stand next to an Israeli flag inside a village in southern Lebanon, as seen form northern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
More Stories
FILE - President Donald Trump talks about drug prices during a visit to the Department of Healt ...
Trump administration freezes many health agency reports and online posts
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office of ...
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship
US President Donald J. Trump is shown on screens as he addresses via remote connection a plenar ...
Invest in US or face tariffs, Trump tells Davos elite
A firefighter sets out fire hoses to fight the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. ...
Aerial attack helps firefighters maintain the upper hand on a huge fire north of LA
The Associated Press
January 23, 2025 - 2:00 pm
 

TEL AVIV — A survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attack will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Switzerland in May.

Yuval Raphael, 24, won first place in a singing contest on Israeli television that determines Israel’s entry to Eurovision, a pan-continental pop extravaganza. She won with a performance of the Swedish group ABBA’s pop hit “Dancing Queen,” which she dedicated to the victims of the attack.

Raphael survived the Nova music festival in southern Israel as Hamas-led terrorists stormed the event, killing hundreds and taking many hostage. She has testified in the Israeli parliament about her experience on Oct. 7, 2023. She described hiding from gunmen under piles of dead bodies for eight hours, and said “I’m going to deal with this thing for the rest of my life.”

The U.N.’s migration agency said Thursday it sent its first convoy of trucks into the Gaza Strip since a ceasefire began, carrying materials for shelters as well as water, sanitation and hygiene supplies to provide relief for approximately 10,000 people.

The International Organization for Migration said it sent trucks from Jordan to Gaza carrying 13,000 sleeping mats, 11,000 mattresses, 11,000 blankets, 10,000 pillows with pillowcases, 2,000 plastic sheets, and 1,200 hygiene kits.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Thursday that Israel would not compromise on its objectives of dismantling Hamas’ military and governing capabilities, and that there were no guarantees for the success of the three-phase ceasefire.

Speaking alongside his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest, Hungary, Saar said Hamas leaders had declared their intent to carry out more attacks on Israel similar to the deadly raids on Oct. 7, 2023, and could therefore not be allowed to retain any military capabilities.

“They are committed to the idea of eliminating the Jewish state,” Saar said. “Israel will not accept Hamas’ rule in Gaza. As long as Hamas remains in power, there will be no peace, security or stability in the Middle East.”

Additionally, Israel may seek to delay pulling all of its troops out of southern Lebanon, which would violate the terms of a ceasefire it signed with the terrorist group Hezbollah.

An Israeli government spokesperson said Thursday that Israel wants the ceasefire agreement to endure, however he hinted that the Lebanese army wasn’t deploying fast enough to secure areas.

“There is movement but it is not moving fast enough,” said David Mencer.

Under the ceasefire deal from November, Hezbollah and Israel are both supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by Sunday to allow the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers to provide security.

Israel’s military also said Thursday it was still finding Hezbollah arms caches in southern Lebanon, including rockets, rifles and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Israel’s prime minister says Elon Musk is being unfairly criticized over his straight-arm gesture earlier this week that many social media users said the gesture looked like a Nazi salute.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Musk has been “falsely smeared.” He described the world’s richest man as a “great friend of Israel.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
US President Donald J. Trump is shown on screens as he addresses via remote connection a plenar ...
Invest in US or face tariffs, Trump tells Davos elite
By Zeke Miller, Josh Boak and Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

Davos founder Klaus Schwab told the new president that his return and his agenda have “been at the focus of our discussions this week.”

A Houthi supporter shouts slogans during during an anti-U.S and Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, F ...
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire set to be extended beyond next week
By Dan Williams, Dana Khraiche and Samy Adghirni Bloomberg News

The Israeli military said Wednesday its soldiers killed a terrorist in Gaza who it said posed a threat to its forces, as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stretched into a fourth day.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., center, joined from left by Rep. Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., Republi ...
House OKs immigrant detention bill that would be Trump’s first to sign
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Immigration policy has often been one of the most entrenched issues in Congress, but a crucial faction of politically vulnerable Democrats joined with Republicans to lift the strict proposal to passage on a 263-156 vote tally.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, ...
DOJ directs prosecutors to probe local efforts to obstruct immigration enforcement
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer Associated Press

The memo, from acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, signals a sharp turnabout in priorities from President Joe Biden’s administration, with the DOJ’s civil division told to identify state and local laws and policies that “threaten to impede” the Trump administration’s immigration efforts and potentially challenge them in court.

MORE STORIES