Nation and World

3 dead, 1 hurt in Montana casino shooting; police kill suspect

The Associated Press
December 17, 2019 - 7:57 am
 

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A shooting early Tuesday at a Montana casino left three people dead and another injured, and a suspect was later tracked down and killed by police, officials said.

The shooting at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Great Falls Police Department.

Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino when they arrived.

A fourth victim was located a short time later and the statement said that person is recovering from unspecified injuries at a hospital in Great Falls.

The suspect was located by police in another part of the city and was fatally shot by police at about 5:45 a.m.

The shooting is being investigated by local and federal officers.

