61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

3 Israelis killed after gunmen target bus in occupied West Bank

Israeli policemen block a main road after gunmen opened fire on cars and a bus carrying Israeli ...
Israeli policemen block a main road after gunmen opened fire on cars and a bus carrying Israelis in the West Bank, killing at least three people, near the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
An Israeli army flare is seen over the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel, Monday ...
An Israeli army flare is seen over the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Isr ...
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
A man surveys a damaged home after a rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip ...
A man surveys a damaged home after a rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip hit in the town of Sderot, southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
More Stories
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside of Manhattan federal court in New York, on Friday, Ja ...
Giuliani in contempt of court in $148M defamation case
Vice President Kamala Harris stands with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as a joint session ...
Donald Trump certified by Congress as 2024 election winner
A person walks beneath the sign of the Pentagon City Costco Wholesale on Friday, May 12, 2023, ...
Some Costco cold and flu meds recalled due to possible ‘contamination’
A photo of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the Trump International Hotel turning off the ...
Is your car spying on you? What it means that Tesla shared data in the Cybertruck explosion
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press
January 6, 2025 - 1:33 pm
 

TEL AVIV, Israel — Gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Israelis in the West Bank on Monday, killing three people and wounding eight others. Violence has surged in the territory since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attack out of Gaza ignited the ongoing war there.

The shooting occurred in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, on one of the main east-west roads crossing the territory used by both Israelis and Palestinians. Israel’s military said two 70-year-old women and a 35-year-old policeman were killed. Widespread operations have been launched in the area looking for the attackers.

Palestinians have carried out scores of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis, especially during the past 15 months of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel has launched near-nightly military raids across the territory that frequently trigger gunbattle with terrorists. There has also been a sharp rise in attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers, leading the United States to impose sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “reach the despicable murderers” behind Monday’s attack and “settle accounts with them and with everyone who assisted them. No one will be spared.”

Hamas praised the attack in a statement, but did not claim responsibility for it.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 838 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza. Most appear to have been terrorists killed in battles with Israeli troops.

At least 46 Israelis, including 19 soldiers, have been killed in violent attacks by Palestinian terrorists, according to the U.N.

In Gaza, the war rages on with no end in sight amid recent progress in long-running talks aimed at a ceasefire and hostage release.

The war began when Hamas-led terrorists stormed across the border in a massive surprise attack nearly 15 months ago, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s retaliatory air and ground offensive has killed more than 45,800 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were terrorists. The Israeli military says it has killed more than 17,000 terrorists.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vice President Kamala Harris stands with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as a joint session ...
Donald Trump certified by Congress as 2024 election winner
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri and Matt Brown Associated Press

Congress certified President-elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election in proceedings that unfolded Monday without challenge.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday in the face of rising d ...
Canada’s Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

He said Parliament, which had been due to resume Jan. 27, would be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race.

President Joe Biden departs the East Room of the White House after signing the Social Security ...
Millions to see higher Social Security payments coming from bill that Biden signed
By Fatima Hussein Associated Press

President Biden signed into law a measure that boosts Social Security payments for current and former public employees, affecting nearly 3 million people who receive pensions from their time as teachers, firefighters, police officers and in other public service jobs.

FILE - Rafi Shitrit speaks with soldiers patrolling the area in front of his house in the agric ...
Israel-Hezbollah truce is holding so far
By Abby Sewell and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has held up for over a month, even as its terms seem unlikely to be met by the deadline.

People light candles during a meeting demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas ...
Israeli hostage video released as talks underway
By Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Families of Israeli hostages have rallied weekly to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire deal that would bring loved ones home.

A military body bearer team carries the casket of former President Jimmy Carter into the Jimmy ...
Jimmy Carter’s state funeral begins
By Kate Payne and Bill Barrow Associated Press

The public farewell began with the 39th U.S. president’s casket tracing his long arc from the Depression-era South to the pinnacle of American political power and decades as a global humanitarian.

MORE STORIES