3-month Mega Millions jackpot winless streak could end

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2021 - 5:47 pm
 
Updated May 14, 2021 - 8:22 pm
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The numbers for a $430 million Mega Millions jackpot were drawn Friday evening.

The winning numbers were 3-18-41-44-68 and a Mega ball of 3.

A jackpot has not been won since Feb. 16.

The cash prize is estimated to be $290.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, according to Lottery USA.

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won in 2021. The first, a whopping $1.05 billion prize on Jan. 22, went to a group of players in Michigan. It was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game. Not even a month later, $96 million was won by a New York couple on Feb. 16.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

