62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3 wounded in ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings, London police say

The Associated Press
February 2, 2020 - 7:53 am
 
Updated February 2, 2020 - 11:05 am

LONDON — Police shot and killed a man in south London after he wounded at least three people in “terrorism-related” stabbings Sunday, the city’s police department said.

The attack in the Streatham neighborhood marked a departure from recent attacks in the British capital that took place near high-profile landmarks in central London.

“The circumstances are being assessed,” the Metropolitan Police force tweeted. “The incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

Police said they received reports of the stabbings around 2 p.m. Multiple emergency medical vehicles quickly filled the street as helicopters hovered overhead, according to video shared on social media.

One of the three stabbing victims is being treated for life-threatening injuries, Met Police said.

Witness Karker Tahir told Sky News that undercover police officers chased a man down the neighborhood’s main commercial street.

“They kept telling him ‘Stop, stop’,” Tahir said. “But he didn’t stop, and then I saw that they shot him three times. It was horrible seeing it. The man was on the floor and it looked like he had something which police said may be a device.

“Police came to us and said, ‘You have to leave the shop because he has a bomb in his bag,’” Tahir added.

Richard Mustonen-Smith, 59, a street pastor who is trained to work with the police during crisis situations, said he was in shock.

“I’ve been here all my life,” he said. “We’re always getting accidents down here, but not this.”

The attack took place a little over two months after two people were stabbed to death near London Bridge by a man who had recently been released from the prison where he was serving a 16-year sentence for plotting a terror attack.

British authorities on Nov. 4 reduced the national terror threat level to “substantial,” meaning an attack is considered likely. That is the third highest level in a five-step alert system used by British authorities and marks the first time the threat level has been so low since Aug. 2014.

Stephen Roberts, a former deputy commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, said authorities would try to quickly search the suspect’s residence and seize any computer devices to scour his internet records. Investigators will be researching the man’s background to learn more about the attack and any possible co-conspirators, he said.

Roberts said if the facts show the stabbings were carried out by a “self-starter,” it meant that any city in the country was vulnerable at any time to a similar sort of low-tech attack.

Bell Reberio-Addy, a member of Parliament who represents Streatham, said police have assured her it was an “isolated incident.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised police and emergency workers. London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged community resolve in the face of another attack.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life,” he said. “Here in London we will never let them succeed.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Law enforcement officials stand guard outside the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, Fla., o ...
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral
The Associated Press

Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Se ...
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks as China’s death toll rises
By Joe Mcdonald and Sam McNeil The Associated Press

China’s death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for”domestic outbreak control.”

Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks ...
California’s winter snowpack drops after dry January
By Rich Pedroncelli and John Antczak The Associated Press

California’s weather turned largely dry in January and left the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack below average for this time of year, state officials said after measurements Thursday.

Author Mary Higgins Clark poses in her home in Saddle River, N.J., in 2004. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)
Mary Higgins Clark, bestselling author, dies at 92
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.

A girl wearing a face mask stands in the entrance to a shop in Wuhan in central China's Hubei P ...
Control on society lets China lock down 50M people, feed them
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

Authorities have blocked 50 million people from leaving Wuhan and nearby cities at the center of the outbreak. That in turn requires a massive effort to keep them supplied with food and other necessities.