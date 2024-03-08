62°F
Nation and World

35K pounds of turkey kielbasa recalled across US

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2024 - 9:10 am
 
Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark, Wis., establishment, is recalling approximately 35,430 pounds of ...
Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark, Wis., establishment, is recalling approximately 35,430 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage that may have pieces of rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday, March 7, 2024. (USDA)

A Wisconsin company has announced a recall of turkey kielbasa sausage that may be contaminated with foreign materials, the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark, Wis., establishment, is recalling approximately 35,430 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage that may have pieces of rubber.

The turkey kielbasa sausages — 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing a single piece of “Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey” sausage and best by dates “05/17/24” and “05/18/24” printed on the side of the packaging — were produced between Oct. 30 and 31.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-32009” printed on the side of the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found pieces of rubber in the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products, the release said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

The USDA is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Stephanie Schafer, director of Global Corporate Communications for Johnsonville, at 888-556-2728 or sschafer@johnsonville.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

