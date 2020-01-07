59°F
Nation and World

4 people recovered from avalanche at Idaho ski area

The Associated Press
January 7, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 

KELLOGG, Idaho — Four people have been recovered after an avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort ski area in northern Idaho, authorities said.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it received reports of up to three separate avalanches on the mountain just south of Kellogg.

The sheriff’s office says the 911 Communications Center had received reports of three people possibly trapped. Just before 1 p.m. the sheriff’s office said four people had been recovered in the avalanche area and that search efforts were continuing. No further information about those recovered was immediately released.

The avalanche happened about 11 a.m. in the Wardner Peak area, which is rated the most difficult to ski, Silver Mountain officials said in a Facebook post.

“Please keep in mind that when crisis occurs, our 911 Communications Center is flooded with information, and sometimes the information is not accurate,” the sheriff’s office added. “We are committed to getting you the accurate information and will release it as it becomes available.”

An avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple north Idaho counties, KHQ-TV reported.

