5.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Bodie, California

The earthquake struck Saturday morning near the historic Sierra Nevada ghost town of Bodie, California. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This June 25, 1959 file photo shows a view of Bodie, Calif., from the top of Standard Hill. Located near the Nevada state line east of California’s Yosemite National Park, Bodie is one of the most famous ghost towns in the United States. The town boomed during the Gold Rush days, with an estimated 10,000 residents in 1880, more than 60 saloons and a red-light district. Once the mine shut down, so did the town, all but abandoned by the early 1900s. Today, its 100-or-so buildings are maintained by the California parks system, which protects the town in "an arrested state of decay," keeping the buildings standing but making few other alterations. (AP Photo)

The only child in the gold mining ghost town, Jack Evans Jr., 7, plays in the old jail in Bodie, California on March 1, 1963. Jack’s parents and another couple are the only other residents. The men are state park rangers, who moved in after the town became a state historical monument. When the town is snowbound, as it can be for four months, Jack’s mother teaches him. When he can get out, he commutes to school. (AP Photo)

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning near the historic Sierra Nevada ghost town of Bodie, California.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake happened at 7:36 a.m. southeast of Bodie, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by a series of aftershocks — the vast majority of which were less than 3.0.

Bodie is a remote ghost town near Mono Lake in eastern California — about a six-hour drive from Las Vegas. It’s near the Nevada state line.

What’s left of the town is now Bodie State Historic Park, which closed effective April 7 until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

