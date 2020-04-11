5.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Bodie, California
The earthquake struck Saturday morning near the historic Sierra Nevada ghost town of Bodie, California. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning near the historic Sierra Nevada ghost town of Bodie, California.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake happened at 7:36 a.m. southeast of Bodie, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by a series of aftershocks — the vast majority of which were less than 3.0.
Bodie is a remote ghost town near Mono Lake in eastern California — about a six-hour drive from Las Vegas. It’s near the Nevada state line.
What’s left of the town is now Bodie State Historic Park, which closed effective April 7 until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
