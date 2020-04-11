72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

5.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Bodie, California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2020 - 1:28 pm
 

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning near the historic Sierra Nevada ghost town of Bodie, California.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake happened at 7:36 a.m. southeast of Bodie, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by a series of aftershocks — the vast majority of which were less than 3.0.

Bodie is a remote ghost town near Mono Lake in eastern California — about a six-hour drive from Las Vegas. It’s near the Nevada state line.

What’s left of the town is now Bodie State Historic Park, which closed effective April 7 until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
2
Las Vegas area Instacart workers report tip-baiting
Las Vegas area Instacart workers report tip-baiting
3
Las Vegas police announce layoffs in wake of coronavirus struggles
Las Vegas police announce layoffs in wake of coronavirus struggles
4
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
5
Man accused of videotaping Las Vegas sex assault
Man accused of videotaping Las Vegas sex assault
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Funeral director Jesus Pujols is photographed in one of the funeral homes he works with during ...
Funeral director fights for dead as coronavirus ravages New York
By Jake Seiner The Associated Press

“I thought the virus died for a second,” Jesus Pujols, 23, said. “This is the most amount of people I’ve seen outside in like three weeks. We’re not catching up at all.”

Signs on the gates reminding people to 'social-distance' at Victoria Park, in east London, afte ...
Europe tries to stop Easter travel, prevent ‘silly things’
By Geir Moulson and Joe McDonald The Associated Press

With more than 19,500 deaths, the U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll from the virus, Johns Hopkins University says. The U.S. has nearly 504,000 infections.

A Christian worshiper stands at the closed door of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed b ...
Test of faith: Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
By Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

In ordinary times, tens of thousands of pilgrims from around the world retrace Jesus’ steps in the Holy Week. This year, religious sites in the Holy Land are closed as authorities try to prevent the spread of the virus.

FILE - In this June 16, 2008, file photo, Del Martin, left, places a ring on her partner Phylli ...
Phyllis Lyon, gay rights pioneer, activist, dies at 95
By Janie Har The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home. She was 95.