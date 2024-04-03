76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes taken out of Gaza

Palestinians carry the body of a World Central Kitchen worker at Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Ba ...
Palestinians carry the body of a World Central Kitchen worker at Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. World Central Kitchen, an aid group, says an Israeli strike that hit its workers in Gaza killed at least seven people, including several foreigners. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Israeli soldiers rest on top of their tank on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israe ...
Israeli soldiers rest on top of their tank on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza ...
People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. World Central Kitchen, an aid group, says an Israeli strike that hit its workers in Gaza killed at least seven people, including several foreigners. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Bodies of the foreign humanitarian aid workers killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza, ar ...
Bodies of the foreign humanitarian aid workers killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza, are seen on an ambulance as it crosses the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahmed abudraa)
More Stories
Relatives and friends mourn the death of Saif Abu Taha, a staff member of the U.S.-based aid gr ...
After aid worker deaths, Biden escalates criticism of Israel
The UC Davis water tower, a local landmark, stands on campus on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Da ...
Jewish, Israeli students file civil rights complaint against UC Davis
This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana Police Department shows abducted teen Savann ...
Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she surrenders
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in ...
Strong quake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
By Mohammad Jahjouh and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
April 3, 2024 - 1:04 pm
 

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The bodies of six foreign aid workers killed in Israeli airstrikes began the journey back to their home countries Wednesday as they were transported out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt, Palestinian officials said.

The three British citizens, a Polish citizen, an Australian and a Canadian American dual citizen worked for World Central Kitchen, an international charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés. Their Palestinian driver was also killed, and his remains were handed over to his family for burial in Gaza.

The seven were distributing food that had been brought into Gaza through a newly established maritime corridor when Israeli airstrikes targeted their three vehicles late Monday, killing everyone inside.

Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, announced the results of a preliminary investigation early Wednesday.

“It was a mistake that followed a misidentification — at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened,” he said. He said an independent body would conduct a “thorough investigation” that would be completed in the coming days.

Successive strikes hit the three vehicles that were large distances apart, indicating precise targeting. At least one of the vehicles had the charity’s logo printed across its roof to make it identifiable from the air, and the ordnance punched a large hole through the roof.

In an op-ed published by Israel’s Yediot Ahronot newspaper on Wednesday, Andrés wrote that “the Israeli government needs to open land routes to food and medicine today. It needs to stop killing civilians and aid workers today.”

Meanwhile, Monday’s strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus — which the U.S. assessed was carried out by Israel — hiked fears of a wider conflict. The strike killed 12 people.

Gen. Ramazan Sharif, a spokesman for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said Wednesday that “soon we will see deadlier blows” against Israel by “the Resistance Front.”

He appeared to be referring to Iran and its allies across the region, including the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and other armed groups in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel.

The top U.S. Air Force commander for the Middle East, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, said Wednesday that the U.S. is concerned that the Damascus strike could trigger new attacks on American troops by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel is “increasing preparedness” and “expanding our operations against Hezbollah and against other bodies that threaten us.”

The Israel-Hamas war was triggered Oct. 7 by a Hamas terrorist attack that killed some 1,200 people and resulted in around 250 being taken hostage.

Nearly 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The UC Davis water tower, a local landmark, stands on campus on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Da ...
Jewish, Israeli students file civil rights complaint against UC Davis
By Ishani Desai The Sacramento Bee

StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice — a partner with nonprofit StandWithUs that describes itself as supporting Israel and combating antisemitism — said the university has “tacitly” endorsed speech by employees that violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana Police Department shows abducted teen Savann ...
Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she surrenders
By Stefanie Dazio Associated Press

A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following a sheriff’s deputy’s instructions and appeared to be surrendering when other deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay durin ...
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The United States and Israel agreed to hold an in-person meeting to discuss their dispute over an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, ...
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
By Nasser Karimi and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

The Hezbollah terrorist group pledged “punishment and revenge” on Israel, which did not confirm the attack that killed two Iranian generals.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli ...
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

An international charity suspended delivery of food to Gaza on Tuesday, a day after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, ...
Why Tesla sales have dropped nearly 9% to start year
By Tom Krisher AP Auto Writer

The electric vehicle maker blamed several things for its sales decline, including an arson attack that knocked out power in one of its factories.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EU urges aid routes into Gaza by land and sea
recommend 2
Israel: 170 terrorists killed in hospital raid
recommend 3
Israel plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive
recommend 4
Pentagon urges Israel to protect civilians in Gaza, source says
recommend 5
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall
recommend 6
First ship to use a new sea route delivers aid to Gaza, Israeli miliary says