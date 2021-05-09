88°F
6 killed at Colorado birthday party shooting

The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2021 - 4:01 pm
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the scene in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives.(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the scene in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)
A Colorado Springs Police Department officer lifts up crime tape at the scene where multiple people were shot and killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said.

The birthday party was for one of the people killed, police said.

Police on Sunday hadn’t released the identities of the shooter or victims. Authorities say a motive wasn’t immediately known.

Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It was Colorado’s worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating,” Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday, “especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today.”

Colorado Springs, population 465,000, is Colorado’s second-biggest city after Denver. In 2015, a man killed three people, including a police officer, and injured eight others in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs.

