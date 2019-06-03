73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

7-year-old California girl gets 1K stitches after dog attack

The Associated Press
June 2, 2019 - 9:59 pm
 

PERRIS, Calif. — Authorities say 7-year-old girl needed 1,000 stitches after a dog bit her face during a visit to a private animal rescue in Southern California.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said Saturday that the 2-year-old male Akita lunged and bit the girl at the facility in Romoland.

The girl was at the kennel with her family, hoping to adopt a dog.

KABC-TV reports the child is recovering after undergoing three hours of surgery.

The news station says the girl was with her family, hoping to adopt a dog.

Due to the severity of the attack, Animal Services is working to have the dog put down.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dr. Dave MacIntyre poses May 29, 2019, for a portrait in the emergency room of the Sunrise Hosp ...
Mass shootings transform how Americans talk, pray, prepare
By Sharon Cohen and Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

Mass shootings have changed how America talks, prays and prepares for trouble. Today, the phrases “active shooter” and “shelter in place” need no explanation.

In this image made from video, Sudanese forces escort civilian in Khartoum, Sudan on Monday, Ju ...
13 killed as Sudan troops clear protest camp in assault
By Bassam Hatoum and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Sudanese security forces attacked a protest camp in the capital Monday, opening fire, torching tents and killing at least 13 people, as they cleared away the months-old sit-in.

President Donald Trump waves with first lady Melania Trump as they arrive at Stansted Airport i ...
Brexit turmoil, tweets threaten to overshadow Trump’s UK visit
By Jonathan Lemire and Kevin Freking Associated Press

President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Monday for a largely ceremonial visit meant to strengthen ties between the two nations. Even as he landed, Trump tweeted about London’s mayor.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, talks June 1, 2018, with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean ...
Top N. Korean official seen with Kim days after purge report
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

A senior North Korean official who had been reported as being purged over the failed nuclear summit with Washington was shown in state media on Monday enjoying a concert near leader Kim Jong Un.

This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhan ...
Illinois man set for trial in missing Chinese scholar case
By Michael Tarm The Associated Press

U.S. District Judge James Shadid said during a pre-trial hearing that 12 jurors and six alternates will be selected from an initial jury pool of more than 400.

Law enforcement officials walk down a ramp to enter a municipal building that was the scene of ...
Virginia Beach attacker notified boss of plans to leave job
By Ben Finley and Denise Lavoie The Associated Press

The assailant was an employee “in good standing” in his department, said City Manager Dave Hansen, who described the man’s performance as “satisfactory.”

An Italian Coast Guard officer stands on the tourist boat that was struck by a cruise line ship ...
5 injured in Venice as cruise ship slams into tourist boat
By Cain Burdeau and Luca Bruno The Associated Press

VENICE, Italy — A towering, out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal on Sunday morning, injuring five people, officials said. The collision sparked new calls for placing restrictions on cruise ships in the famed city.