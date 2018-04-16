Nation and World

Actor R. Lee Ermey, sergeant in ‘Full Metal Jacket,’ dies at 74

By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press
April 15, 2018 - 5:23 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — R. Lee Ermey, a former Marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” has died.

Ermey’s longtime manager Bill Rogin says he died Sunday morning from pneumonia-related complications. He was 74.

The Kanas native was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his memorable performance in “Full Metal Jacket,” immortalizing lines like “What is your major malfunction?” He also voiced the little green army man Sarge in the “Toy Story” films and played a helicopter pilot in “Apocalypse Now,” among many other roles. He also played a conventioneer in 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas,” according to IMDB.com.

Rogin says that while his characters were often hard and principled, the real Ermey was a family man and a kind and gentle soul who supported the men and women who serve.

