66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Airbnb bans use of indoor security cameras in platform’s listings worldwide

By GAETANE LEWIS Associated Press
March 12, 2024 - 12:23 pm
 
The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. Airbnb ...
The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. Airbnb says it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings around the world by the end of next month. The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it making the change to simplify its security camera policy and continue efforts to prioritize privacy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW YORK — Airbnb said Monday that it’s banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it is seeking to “simplify” its security-camera policy while prioritizing privacy.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community,” Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said in a prepared statement.

Airbnb had allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas, as long as the locations of the cameras were disclosed on the listings page. Under the new policy, hosts will still be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common spaces, as long as the location and presence of the devices are disclosed.

Airbnb expects the policy update to impact a small number of hosts because the majority of its listings do not report having indoor security cameras.

The policy change will take effect April 30.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, Airbnb said its bookings and revenue rose, and the company said demand remains strong.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Relatives and supporters of Israeli captives held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas mil ...
Family of slain U.S.-Israeli soldier hopeful for larger hostage deal
By Josephine Stratman and Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

Itay Chen, 19, was thought to be taken hostage by Hamas, but Israeli authorities announced Tuesday he was killed in the attack and his body was being held in Gaza.

Port staffers prepare the aid on a platform near to the docked ship belonging to the Open Arms ...
Ramadan in Gaza begins with no end to war in sight
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The United States, Qatar and Egypt had hoped to broker a cease-fire ahead of Ramadan, but the talks have stalled.

The ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group is seen docked as it prepares to ferry some 200 t ...
How the U.S. military is scrambling to build a floating dock for aid to Gaza
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

Before President Biden announced in his State of the Union address the plans for providing aid to Gaza by sea, the Army’s 7th Transportation Brigade and other units were scrambling to pull equipment together.

More stories
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
Stingray with no mate is pregnant at North Carolina aquarium
Stingray with no mate is pregnant at North Carolina aquarium
Panda diplomacy comeback: China plans to send San Diego Zoo more of the iconic bears
Panda diplomacy comeback: China plans to send San Diego Zoo more of the iconic bears
Private lunar lander touches down on the moon
Private lunar lander touches down on the moon
After nationwide outage, AT&T says its wireless network is restored
After nationwide outage, AT&T says its wireless network is restored
Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security and civilian affairs in Gaza
Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security and civilian affairs in Gaza