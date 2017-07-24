ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

All 17 hikers trapped by flash flood in Arizona rescued

The Associated Press
July 24, 2017 - 3:30 am
 
Updated July 24, 2017 - 8:44 am

PHOENIX — The last of 17 hikers stranded by a flash flood on the outskirts of metro Tucson have been rescued.

A rescue helicopter picked up the last two hikers Monday morning after they spent the night at Tanque Verde Falls in Redington Pass.

The other 15 hikers were lifted out by helicopter Sunday or walked out by rescue teams. Those 15 included a 4-year-old boy.

Search and rescue teams had dropped food, water and blankets to the two remaining hikers.

Pima County sheriff’s Deputy Code Gress said the incident is a reminder of the dangers of flash flooding.

Ten members of an extended family were killed eight days ago by a flash flood in Tonto National Forest about 190 miles north of Sunday’s Pima County flooding.

