85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Arizona border tunnel appears to be ‘most sophisticated,’ US says

By Astrid Galvan The Associated Press
August 8, 2020 - 11:35 pm
 

PHOENIX — An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be “the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history,” authorities said.

The tunnel intended for smuggling ran from a neighborhood in San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico, to San Luis, Arizona, where it stopped short of reaching the surface. It was built in an area that’s not conducive to tunnels because of the terrain, and it had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, a rail system and extensive reinforcement, federal officials say.

“What makes this one unique is that the terrain in Yuma is very hard… the sand is very loose, and most of them end up caving. So the fact that the material was very well built and it had ventilation, it had water, it had a rail system with walls, roof, floor, electrical, makes this one a very unique type of tunnel,” said Angel Ortiz, assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Yuma. HSI is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career,” said Carl E. Landrum, acting chief patrol agent with the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.

Homeland Security Investigations started excavating around the tunnel in late July after someone reported a sinkhole near the border wall. HSI already had reports of potential tunnel activity in that area already, and the agency began drilling, Ortiz said. A camera was sent 25 feet underground, and the tunnel was discovered on Tuesday.

The tunnel measured 3 feet wide and 4 feet high.

Investigators don’t know what exactly the tunnel would have been used for, since it was incomplete. They also don’t know how long it had been there, because they don’t know what kind of equipment was used to build it. If it was done by hand, it would be many months of construction to get as far as it did, Ortiz said. But if the builders used heavy machinery it would “potentially a few months, not that long of a period,” Ortiz said.

Smugglers and tunnels

Smugglers have been using tunnels to get drugs and people across the border for decades.

Two years ago, authorities in Yuma discovered a sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel that went from a home in Mexico to an abandoned fast-food restaurant in Arizona.

HSI said the tunnel ran from Mexico to an old Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that’s not in operation in San Luis, Arizona, just about 200 yards north of the border.

The owner, Ivan Lopez, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2018, after authorities found several packages of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in the back of his truck.

That arrest led to a search at his home and the old restaurant, where agents found a hidden tunnel that was large enough for people to freely walk through.

Lopez pleaded guilty to one count of using a tunnel or passage to smuggle controlled substances, and was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to court records.

HSI continues to investigate the tunnel found Tuesday.

MOST READ
1
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
2
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
3
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
4
Wynn Resorts disclosed positive worker numbers. Will others do same?
Wynn Resorts disclosed positive worker numbers. Will others do same?
5
Rollin Smoke Barbeque chef remembered for his welcoming ways
Rollin Smoke Barbeque chef remembered for his welcoming ways
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of th ...
Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests
By Martha Bellisle and Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, defied police orders to disperse and threw rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks at officers as unrest in the Northwest city continued early Saturday.

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while l ...
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
By Subramoney Iyer and Sheikh Saaliq The Associated Press

The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway soaked by monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

Bikers ride through downtown Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Organizers of the Sturgis ...
Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few masks or signs of pandemic
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

The coronavirus may be changing the world, but there aren’t many signs of the pandemic at the massive annual motorcycle rally being held this week at a small city along Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

Hand sanitizer is squirted into a worshiper's hands as they enter for a Sunday Mass at a church ...
4 US deaths linked to methanol-based hand sanitizers
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states.

Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Mot ...
Sturgis motorcycle rally attracts thousands amid pandemic
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota city of Sturgis on Friday as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbled to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, poses for a photo as he is running for the position ...
Joe Arpaio loses Arizona sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

Joe Arpaio on Friday was narrowly defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016 amid voter frustrations over his taxpayer-funded legal bills and other controversies.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefin ...
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
By Tali Arbel The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.