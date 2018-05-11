Arizona fire crew rescues ducklings from storm drain — VIDEO

Working during a record heat wave, firefighters in Gilbert, Arizona, recently rescued ducklings from a storm drain in the city.

Crews from Gilbert’s Fire and Rescue Department came to the scene after a report of ducklings falling into the drain. The Maricopa County city is southeast of downtown Phoenix.

The region has been enduring a record-breaking heat wave this week. Phoenix broke a 70-year-old record on Sunday, when it reached 106 degrees.

Gilbert and other cities in the area have seen temperatures about 105 degrees, which is about 10 degrees hotter than normal.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says there have been nearly 1,000 heat-associated deaths since Arizona’s most populous county began its heat surveillance project in 2006.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.