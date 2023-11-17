Arizona hiker, 65, dies at Grand Canyon National Park

The victim was identified as James Handschy of Oracle, Arizona, who was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the river and back.

The Devil's Corkscrew along the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park. (NPS/J. Baird)

A 65-year-old Arizona hiker died at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday.

About 1:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center was alerted of an emergency by a personal locator beacon on the Bright Angel Trail, approximately 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens. A hiker was reported unresponsive, and a rescuer immediately responded on foot from Havasupai Gardens, according to information posted on the park’s website.

Additional National Park Service search and rescue personnel responded via helicopter. Upon arrival, rangers pronounced the hiker deceased.

The victim was identified as James Handschy of Oracle, Arizona, who was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the river and back.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available.

In September, a 55-year-old man died while attempting a rim-to-rim hike.