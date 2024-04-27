72°F
Pro-Palestinian students have peacefully evacuated prestigious Paris university campus building

A student walks past th entrance of Sciences-Po university in Paris Friday, April 26, 2024. Students in Paris inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses in the United States blocked access to a campus building at a prestigious French university Friday, prompting administrators to move all classes online. The pro-Palestinian protest at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, known as Sciences Po, came two days after police broke up a separate demonstration at one of the university's amphitheaters. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A student wave a palestinian flag outside Sciences-Po university in Paris Friday, April 26, 2024. Students in Paris inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses in the United States blocked access to a campus building at a prestigious French university Friday, prompting administrators to move all classes online. The pro-Palestinian protest at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, known as Sciences Po, came two days after police broke up a separate demonstration at one of the university's amphitheaters. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Students blocking Sciences-Po university display Palestinian flags, in Paris Friday, April 26, 2024. Students in Paris inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses in the United States blocked access to a campus building at a prestigious French university Friday, prompting administrators to move all classes online. The pro-Palestinian protest at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, known as Sciences Po, came two days after police broke up a separate demonstration at one of the university's amphitheaters. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The Associated Press
April 27, 2024 - 11:59 am
 

PARIS — Students in Paris inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses in the United States peacefully evacuated a campus building at a prestigious French university late on Friday after days of tensions.

The head of the Paris Institute of Political Studies, known as Sciences Po, said an agreement was found Friday with students. Sciences Po counts President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal among its many famous alumni.

Tensions had broken out on the campus as pro-Palestinian students sought to occupy an amphitheater earlier this week.

On Friday, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators faced each other in a tense standoff in the street outside the school. Riot police stepped in to separate the opposing groups.

Students later agreed to leave the site.

Pro-Palestinian protester and Sciences Po student Wajih, who declined to give his last name for fear of disciplinary sanctions by the university, said “the occupation has paused for now. But we’ll still support the Palestinian movement at large, we’ll support other universities, we’ll support all over the globe until Palestine is free.”

In an email to students, Sciences Po administrator Jean Bassères pledged Friday to hold a town hall meeting in the coming week and to suspend some disciplinary proceedings against students. In return, students “committed to no longer disrupting courses, examinations and all other activities of the institution,” the email said.

The university administration closed all university buildings and moved classes online Friday.

The Gaza war is sharply divisive in France, which has the largest populations of Muslims and Jews in western Europe. France initially sought to ban pro-Palestinian demonstrations after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that sparked the war. Antisemitism has surged.

By Noreen Nasir, Aaron Morrison and Nick Perry The Associated Press

Protesters at universities across the country are demanding schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the conflict.

By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The attack follows an uptick in assaults launched by the Houthis in recent days after a relative lull in their monthslong campaign over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

