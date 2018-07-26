Arizona man dies after being shot by Lake Havasu police

Authorities say a Patagonia man is dead after being shot by Lake Havasu City police.

Lake Havasu City Police Department (Lake Havasu City)

Officers were dispatched to a Lake Havasu City home after police received a 911 call about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

They say a man and woman could be heard screaming at each other during the call.

Upon arrival at the scene, three Lake Havasu Police officers contacted 56-year-old Brent Carl Bowdon who apparently had been arguing with his wife.

It’s unclear what led to Bowdon being shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was not injured.

Police say three officers have been placed on administrative leave and the Kingman Police Department will be investigating the fatal shooting.