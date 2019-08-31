107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Arkansas police investigate 911 dispatcher after caller drowns

The Associated Press
August 31, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas are investigating after a now-former 911 dispatcher scolded a frantic newspaper delivery woman for driving into floodwaters before she drowned.

Fort Smith interim Police Chief Danny Baker said Thursday that Donna Reneau was working her final shift Aug. 24 when Debra Stevens died. Reneau had given her notice two weeks earlier.

Police spokesman Aric Mitchell said Friday that Reneau dispatched emergency personnel to find Stevens, 47, who’d driven into an apartment complex parking lot to try to avoid flooding.

“I guess she just didn’t realize she was driving into water,” said Mitchell, noting the incident happened before dawn amid heavy rain.

In the 911 recording, released by police as part of the internal investigation, Stevens was heard crying and begging for help, saying she could not swim.

“Please send somebody fast,” Stevens told the dispatcher. The call lasted 22 minutes before getting disconnected at 5 a.m., according to the police timeline. Reneau responded by telling Stevens to calm down before saying, “I’m not going to let you die.”

Stevens was heard sobbing and repeated “Please help me,” saying the water was up to her neck. Reneau told Stevens that help was on the way, then scolded her.

“This will teach you next time don’t drive in the water,” Reneau said. “We’ll get you help and get you out of there.”

According to the police timeline, emergency crews used life vests, ropes and a rescue boat trying to locate and save Stevens.

“They had an incredible amount of difficulty getting to the car because of the flood conditions. They just weren’t able to get to her on time,” Mitchell said.

Stevens’ body was recovered from her SUV in a nearby creek shortly before 6 a.m.

Messages left at phone numbers for Reneau weren’t immediately returned Friday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This file booking photo provided by the Weber County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Michael Shamo ...
Utah man found guilty of running massive opioid ring
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

A Utah man was convicted Friday of running a multimillion-dollar opioid ring that sent hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly pills across the country in a scheme that authorities said helped fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic.

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is shown, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. ...
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Hurricane Dorian’s path
By Lynne Sladky and Curt Anderson The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s prized Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida could be directly in the path ofHurricane Dorian , which is forecast to become an extremely destructive storm.

This Oct. 29, 2009 photo from the California Department of Corrections shows Sirhan Sirhan, con ...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stable after prison stabbing
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was hospitalized in stable condition Friday night after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a Southern California prison.

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, Albert Chow, owner of Great Wall Hardware in San ...
Consumers about to feel pain of Trump’s China tariffs
By Paul Wiseman and Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Pres

For the first time since President Trump launched a trade war, American households face price increases starting Sunday as many U.S. companies pass on price increases to customers.

In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 photo, Greg Hunt poses for a photo in St. Petersburg, Fla. Att ...
Boy Scouts threatened by wave of child sex abuse lawsuits
By Mike Catalini The Associated Press

The Scouts have been sued in multiple states in recent months by purported abuse victims, including plaintiffs taking advantage of new state laws or court decisions allowing suits previously barred.

In a June 8, 2019, file photo, Janice Goodwin stands by her electric-assist bicycle at a gate n ...
Electric bikes to be allowed in all national parks, public lands
By Ellen Knickmeyer and David Sharp The Associated Press

Motorized electric bicycles may soon be humming their way into national parks and other public lands nationwide, under a new Trump administration order — hotly opposed by many outdoors groups.