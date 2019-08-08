100°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

As El Nino fades, forecasters expect busier hurricane season

The Associated Press
August 8, 2019 - 1:51 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Government meteorologists say this year’s hurricane season may be busier than initially expected now that summer’s weak El Nino has faded away.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said Thursday the Atlantic season looks more active than normal as peak hurricane season begins. Forecasters now expect 10 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes and two to four major ones.

In May, they forecast a normal season, one or two fewer named storms and hurricanes.

Forecaster Gerry Bell says the end of El Nino means more hospitable hurricane conditions. El Nino is the periodic warming of parts of the Pacific that affects weather worldwide and dampens storm activity.

Hurricane season is June through November. So far, there have been two named storms, with one hurricane.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
A March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffr ...
Epstein misappropriated $46M, says retail billionaire
The Associated Press

The retail titan behind Victoria’s Secret has accused the financier Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances more than a decade ago.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump greet Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after arriving in El Paso ...
El Paso gunman’s mother had contacted police about son’s weapon
By Morgan Lee and Paul J. Weber The Associated Press

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he’s not aware of any “red flags” in the suspected El Paso gunman’s past and made no mention of taking major gun-control measures in Texas.

A July 18, 2017, file photo shows the wooden main gate leading into the former Nazi German Stut ...
Former Nazi camp guard, 92, to go on trial in Germany
By David Rising The Associated Press

A 92-year-old former SS private will go on trial this fall in Germany on 5,230 counts of being an accessory to murder, accused of helping the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp function.