75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

As Ukraine war grinds, world pushes for way to get grain out

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 - 5:06 am
 
A local resident walks next to a house destroyed in a Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, ...
A local resident walks next to a house destroyed in a Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pressed Thursday for the West to lift sanctions imposed because of its war in Ukraine, claiming without proof that the punitive measures are preventing millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products from leaving Ukrainian ports, exacerbating a global food crisis.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war, including a Russian blockade of its ports, has prevented most of those products from leaving the country, endangering the world food supply.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sought to shift the blame to Western sanctions on Thursday. “We accuse Western countries of taking a series of unlawful actions that has led to the blockade.”

Western officials have dismissed Russia’s claims that sanctions are responsible. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted this week that food, fertilizer and seeds are exempt from sanctions imposed by the U.S. and many others — and that Washington is working to ensure countries know the flow of those goods should not be affected.

With the war grinding into its fourth month, world leaders ramped up calls for solutions this week.

“This food crisis is real, and we must find solutions,” World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. “If we don’t find solutions, of course the countries that will suffer will be the poorer countries of the world.”

She said about 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain is presently in storage and another 25 million tons could be harvested next month.

The Russian Defense Ministry proposed Wednesday to open a corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Black Sea ports and another to allow vessels to leave Mariupol on the Azov Sea. But Russia said the Mariupol port in particular had to be cleared of mines first. Ukraine expressed skepticism about that proposal.

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine was ready to agree on safe corridors in principle — but that it was not sure if it could trust Russia to abide by any agreement.

The issue, he said, was “how to guarantee that the moment we will create this safe passage and the entry to the harbor is demined, how to make sure that at night or early in the morning, Russia will not violate the agreement on the safe passage and its military vessels will not sneak into the harbor and attack Odesa.”

European countries have tried to ease the crisis by bringing grain out of the country by rail — but trains can carry just a small fraction of what Ukraine produces, and ships are needed to do the bulk of the exports.

Mikhail Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s National Defense Control Center, said 70 foreign vessels from 16 countries are now in six ports on the Black Sea, including Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv. He did not specify how many might be ready to carry food.

On the battlefield, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said Thursday that the Russian forces continued attempts to press their offensive in several sections of the frontline Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. That industrial heartland of coal mines and factories is now the focus of fighting after Russia suffered a series of setbacks and war forced to pursue more limited goals.

Military officials said Russian forces continued their efforts to gain a foothold in the area of Sievierodonetsk, which is the only part of the Luhansk region of the Donbas in Ukrainian government control.

They also said Russia also launched missile and airstrikes at infrastructure facilities across the country.

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border one step closer to relief
I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border one step closer to relief
2
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems
3
Aerosmith cancels Vegas dates as Tyler heads to treatment
Aerosmith cancels Vegas dates as Tyler heads to treatment
4
Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL allowed to proceed
Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL allowed to proceed
5
Las Vegas restaurants criticize proposed 27% fee hike
Las Vegas restaurants criticize proposed 27% fee hike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Two Texas Troopers light a candle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25 ...
Texas elementary school shooting: What do we know so far?
The Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A gunman stormed into an elementary school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know a motive for the shootings.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a n ...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas governor’s shooting briefing
By Acacia Coronado and Sara Burnett The Associated Press

“Gov. Abbott, I have something to say,” the Democrat challenging Greg Abbott for governor said Wednesday. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.

 
House panel grills FDA chief over baby formula woes
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Commissioner Robert Califf laid out a series of setbacks in congressional testimony that slowed his agency’s response.

 
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after school shooting in Texas
By Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian The Associated Press

An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school.

Former President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Me ...
ISIS operative planned to assassinate George W. Bush, report says
By Maggie Prosser and Jamie Landers The Dallas Morning News

An alleged Islamic State operative was plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush and traveled to Dallas to survey his home, according to an exclusive Forbes report.

 
19 children killed in Texas school rampage
By Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills The Associated Press

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said.

FILE - Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the villag ...
After 3 months, Russia still bogged down in Ukraine war
The Associated Press

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it had hoped to overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. Many Western analysts thought so, too.