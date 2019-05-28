73°F
At least 3 dead, 19 wounded in Japan bus stop stabbing

By Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press
May 27, 2019 - 6:15 pm
 

TOKYO — A man wielding a knife attacked commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo during Tuesday morning’s rush hour, killing as many as three people and wounding at least 19, including 13 children, Japanese authorities and media said.

NHK national television, citing officials, said that a man with a knife attacked people lined up at the bus stop in Kawasaki City. The report, quoting police, said the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals, but one child and two adults were believed to have died.

An official with the Kawasaki fire department said one person was believed killed. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

NHK said the attacker was captured, and two knives were found at the spot.

No other details, including the man’s identity and motives, were immediately known.

