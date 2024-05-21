82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Biden releasing 1M barrels of gas from reserve in bid to lower prices at pump

A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
More Stories
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, Revolutionary Guard members carry the ...
Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran’s president, others killed in copter crash
University of Michigan campus police block an area Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich., ...
Police break up pro-Palestinian camp on Michigan campus
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing ...
Blinken calls ICC’s Israeli arrest decision ‘extremely wrongheaded’
A screenshot taken from AP video showing a general view of northern Gaza as seen from Southern ...
Israel seizes AP equipment, blocks live Gaza footage
By Matthew Daly Associated Press
May 21, 2024 - 1:37 pm
 
Updated May 21, 2024 - 1:39 pm

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Tuesday it is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve established after Superstorm Sandy in a bid to lower prices at the pump this summer.

The sale, from storage sites in New Jersey and Maine, will be allocated in increments of 100,000 barrels at a time. The approach will create a competitive bidding process that ensures gasoline can flow into local retailers ahead of the July 4 holiday and sold at competitive prices, the Energy Department said.

The move, which the department said is intended to help “lower costs for American families and consumers,″ follows a mandate from Congress to sell off the 10-year-old Northeast reserve and then close it. The language was included in a spending deal Congress approved in March to avert a partial government shutdown.

The Energy Department said the sale of 1 million barrels, about 42 million gallons, was timed to provide relief for motorists as the summer driving season begins.

Gasoline prices average about $3.60 per gallon nationwide, up 6 cents from a year ago, according to AAA. Tapping gasoline reserves is one of the few actions a president can take by himself to try to control inflation, an election year liability for the party in control of the White House.

“The Biden-Harris administration is laser-focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. “By strategically releasing this reserve in between Memorial Day and July 4th, we are ensuring sufficient supply flows to the tri-state and Northeast at a time hardworking Americans need it the most.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said release of gas from the Northeast reserve builds on actions by President Joe Biden “to lower gas and energy costs — including historic releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the largest-ever investment in clean energy.″

Biden significantly drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, dropping the stockpile to its lowest level since the 1980s. The election year move helped stabilize gasoline prices that had been rising in the wake of the war in Europe but drew complaints from Republicans that the Democratic president was playing politics with a reserve meant for national emergencies.

The Biden administration has since begun refilling the oil reserve, which had more than 367 million barrels of crude oil as of last week. The total is lower than levels before the Russia-Ukraine war but still the world’s largest emergency crude oil supply.

The Northeast sale will require that the 42-million-gallon reserve is transferred or delivered no later than June 30, the Energy Department said.

Congressional Republicans have long criticized the Northeast reserve, which was established by former President Barack Obama, saying any such stockpile should have been created by Congress. A 2022 report by the Government Accountability Office said the gasoline reserve, which has never been tapped, would provide minimal relief during a severe shortage. The reserve costs about $19 million a year to maintain.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst for GasBuddy, said sale of the Northeast reserve would have little impact on gasoline prices nationally, although there “may be a slight downward pressure on prices” in the Northeast. The million-barrel reserve only amounts to about 2.7 hours of total U.S. gasoline consumption, he said.

“As an analyst, this reserve never really made a whole lot of sense to have,” De Haan said in an Associated Press interview. The reserve is very small and must be frequently rotated, “because gasoline has a shelf life,” De Haan said. “That’s why there’s really no nation that has an emergency stockpile of gasoline” other than the U.S.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has vastly more quantities of oil needed in an emergency, he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Michigan campus police block an area Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich., ...
Police break up pro-Palestinian camp on Michigan campus
By Mike Householder and Ed White The Associated Press

The campus encampment was set up on April 22, near the end of the school year and just before families began arriving for spring commencement.

A Frontier Airlines plane taxis past an American Eagle plane near the gates of Terminal E at DF ...
Frontier Airlines breaks away from ultra low cost ticket model
Mary Schlangenstein Bloomberg News

Frontier Airlines, famous for deeply discounted ticket prices and bare-bones service, is adding new fare categories that include carry-on bags, seat selection and no cancellation fees as it seeks to appeal to U.S. travelers who want more upscale options when they fly.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, talks to the media after a meeting with Senate ...
Netanyahu seen as secure, even if his war cabinet isn’t
By Ethan Bronner and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

After a member of his war cabinet threatened to resign over his handling of the war with Hamas, experts say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains secure.

President Joe Biden speaks to graduating students at the Morehouse College commencement Sunday, ...
Biden addresses U.S. campus protests as he speaks to Morehouse grads
By Darlene Superville, Matt Brown and Bill Barrow The Associated Press

President Joe Biden addressed U.S. student protests over the Israel-Hamas war, telling graduates of Morehouse College that he heard their voices and that scenes from the conflict in Gaza break his heart, too.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
House votes to require delivery of bombs to Israel
recommend 2
Biden addresses U.S. campus protests as he speaks to Morehouse grads
recommend 3
Arrests, new encampments and closures part of US campus protests
recommend 4
Biden condemns antisemitism sparked by college protests, Gaza war
recommend 5
Biden to send $1 billion in weapons, ammunition to Israel
recommend 6
A new sea route for Gaza aid is on track, USAID says