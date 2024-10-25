75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

At least 75 sickened as deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak expands

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger and fries are shown in this photograph, in New York's Ti ...
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger and fries are shown in this photograph, in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger is shown in this photograph, in New York's Times Square, ...
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger is shown in this photograph, in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A sign at a McDonald's restaurant is displayed on April 29, 2024, in Albany, Ore. (AP Photo/Jen ...
A sign at a McDonald's restaurant is displayed on April 29, 2024, in Albany, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
The electronic menu order board still displays Quarter Pounder hamburgers but with a prompt to ...
The electronic menu order board still displays Quarter Pounder hamburgers but with a prompt to tell consumers they will be available soon at a McDonald's drive-thru Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
More Stories
This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sign marking the entrance of Yellowsto ...
Popular national park to go car-free for the rest of the year
Pet owner Michael Contillo believes that if the airline crew on a Feb. 1, 2024, flight had not ...
Man claims his dog, moved from 1st class to coach, died due to airline’s negligence
France's President Emmanuel Macron hugs Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib ...
Paris conference for Lebanon raises $1B in pledges
Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo welcomes U.S. Secretary of ...
Blinken: Israel has ‘effectively’ dismantled Hamas
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 - 10:37 am
 

A deadly outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has expanded, with at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said Friday.

Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Two people developed a dangerous kidney disease complication, and one person died.

No source of the outbreak has been identified, officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. But investigators have focused on slivered onions used on the burgers, as well as beef patties.

McDonald’s officials have said that a California-based produce grower, Taylor Farms, supplied yellow onions that have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination. McDonald’s pulled the burger from menus in several states on Tuesday when the outbreak was announced.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
France's President Emmanuel Macron hugs Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib ...
Paris conference for Lebanon raises $1B in pledges
By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press

An international conference for Lebanon in Paris on Thursday raised $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid and military support to help the country.

Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo welcomes U.S. Secretary of ...
Blinken: Israel has ‘effectively’ dismantled Hamas
By Wafaa Shurafa, Farnoush Amiri and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Israel had accomplished its objective of “effectively dismantling” Hamas.

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hill ...
Prosecutors recommend resentencing Menendez brothers in killings of their parents
By Stefanie Dazio, Jaimie Ding and Christopher Weber Associated Press

Prosecutors will recommend Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the 1989 killings of their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills home, providing the brothers with a chance at freedom after 34 years behind bars.

A voter fills out her ballot for the Michigan primary election in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., T ...
Election officials fighting a tsunami of voting conspiracy theories
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

With less than two weeks before Election Day, a resurgence in conspiracy theories and misinformation about voting is forcing state and local election officials to spend their time debunking rumors and explaining how elections are run.

MORE STORIES