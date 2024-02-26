49°F
Nation and World

AT&T will give a credit to customers hit by cellphone network outage

The Associated Press
February 26, 2024 - 5:21 am
 
A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
DALLAS — AT&T says it will give affected customers $5 each to compensate for last week’s cellphone network outage that left many without service for hours.

The Dallas-based company said on its website that customers will get the $5 credit on their account within two billing cycles. The credit does not apply to AT&T Business, prepaid service or Cricket, its low-cost wireless service. AT&T said prepaid customers will have options available to them if they were impacted, although it did not elaborate on what those options might be.

The outage knocked out cellphone service for thousands of its users across the U.S. starting early Thursday before it was restored. AT&T blamed the incident on an error in coding, without elaborating, and said it was not the result of a cyberattack.

THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Trump takes S. Carolina primary; Haley has no plans to drop out
By Meg Kinnard and Will Weissert The Associated Press

The former president was declared the winner just seconds after the polls closed at 4 p.m. PT. Exit poll data allowed NBC News and other media to name him a landslide winner.

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower ...
US, British answer terrorist surge in Red Sea attacks on ships
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

Fighter jets hit about 18 sites across multiple locations, targeting missiles, launchers, rockets, drones and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.

FILE - A flower and a picture are left as a tribute to Russian politician Alexei Navalny, near ...
Roughly 600 new sanctions on Russia over Navalny’s death
By Fatima Hussein and Lorne Cook The Associated Press

The United States and the European Union announced the move on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

