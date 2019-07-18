98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Berkeley bans gender-specific terms like ‘manhole’ from city codes

The Associated Press
July 18, 2019 - 10:54 am
 

BERKELEY, Calif. — Berkeley, California, has adopted an ordinance to replace some terms with gender-neutral words in the city code.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wednesday that “she” and “he” will be replaced by “they.” The words “manpower” and “manhole” will become “workforce” and “maintenance hole.”

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed the measure to replace more than two dozen commonly used terms. There will be no more “craftsmen” in city code, only “craftspeople” or “artisans.”

Berkeley has a long history of leading on politically and socially liberal issues.

The sponsor of the ordinance is councilman Rigel Robinson, a 23-year-old recent graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. He says his time in college expanded his awareness of gender issues.

Robinson says critics suggested the council spend time on more important matters.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washing ...
House-approved $15 minimum wage has little chance in Senate
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, to $15 an hour, but the bill has almost no chance in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Eddie Davis stands beside the gravestone of his son Jeremy, furtherest left, who died from the ...
Rural Ohio county staggers from impact of opioid influx
By Angie Wang and John Minchillo The Associated Press

The numbers are staggering: An average yearly total of 107 opioid pills per resident were distributed over a seven-year period in this rural county deep in Appalachia.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnu ...
G-7 finance chiefs issue stark warning about Facebook’s Libra
By Thomas Adamson The Associated Press

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven rich democracies issued a stark warning on Thursday that cryptocurrencies like Facebook’s Libra should not be allowed before “serious regulatory and systemic concerns” are put in check.