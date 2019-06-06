99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Bishop bans Communion for Illinois abortion-rights lawmakers

The Associated Press
June 6, 2019 - 2:16 pm
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Roman Catholic bishop of Springfield has banned the Illinois General Assembly’s leaders from receiving Holy Communion at local churches because of their involvement in abortion legislation approved last week.

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki issued a statement Thursday barring House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton from receiving the sacrament. He says any Catholic lawmaker who voted for statutory protection for abortion right in Illinois is prohibited.

Madigan and Cullerton are both Chicago Democrats. Madigan issued a statement saying Paprocki informed him before action on the Reproductive Health Act that he would be denied communion. Madigan says “it is more important to protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.”

A Cullerton spokesman says he’s unaware of Cullerton ever attending church in Springfield.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Thursday April 18, 2019 file photo, New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill, left, and ...
New York police apologize for 1969 raid at Stonewall Inn gay bar
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

Nearly 50 years after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn catalyzed the modern LGBT rights movement, New York’s police commissioner apologized Tuesday for what his department did.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets U.S President Donald Trump during a ceremony to m ...
Much to disagree about as Trump, Macron meet
By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press

The D-Day commemoration was an occasion for France to showcase its long friendship with the United States, but U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron nevertheless acknowledged their differences on key issues when they met Thursday.

An Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlan ...
Phone companies get new tools to fight robocalls
By Talio Arbel The Associated Press

Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers’ permission first.

Vice President Mike Pence waves to the media after landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional A ...
Pence praises US veterans who took part in D-Day
The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Mass., and paid tribute to what he calls “the pride of our nation” — the remaining U.S. veterans who participated in the D-Day landings in France.